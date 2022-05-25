O Dell Group LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

