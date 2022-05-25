O Dell Group LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,770,000. 7G Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,322,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

