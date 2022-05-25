O Dell Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 14,828,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007,623. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53.

