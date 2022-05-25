O Dell Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 589.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 914,407 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 715,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $345,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,631. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

