O Dell Group LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

