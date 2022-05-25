O Dell Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,575. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

