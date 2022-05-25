O Dell Group LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 312.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $22,554,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Shares of ETSY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 293,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,458. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

