nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.