NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.23

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 59841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Creative Planning acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

