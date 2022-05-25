Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

