NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,708. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 923,657 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,559.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 796,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 748,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $15,222,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

