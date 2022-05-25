NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWHUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

