Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Northland Power stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 1,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPIFF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

