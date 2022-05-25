Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,312,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.07.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

