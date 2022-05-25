Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

JWN stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

