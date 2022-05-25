Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordson stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,565. Nordson has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

