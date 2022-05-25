NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Joao V. Faria Purchases 7,700 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Joao V. Faria acquired 7,700 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $20,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,220.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NN stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.85.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in NN by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NN by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NN in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NN in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NN by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

