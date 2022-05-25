Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 31,096 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,061,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

DOCU stock traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -217.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

