Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 19,188 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 650.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 114,602 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 350.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 263,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 149,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.