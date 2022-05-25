Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 10,855 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.08. 48,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,016. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

