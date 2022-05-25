Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 5,877 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 337,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. 342,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,550,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.