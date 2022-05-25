Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 4,181 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,481,000 after purchasing an additional 472,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,747,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,696,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after purchasing an additional 313,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

