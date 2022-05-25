Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 20,966 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,920 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.