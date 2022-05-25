Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,840 shares of company stock worth $25,306,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. 68,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

