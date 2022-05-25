Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.38. 73,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,474. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.40.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

