Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,030 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,653. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

