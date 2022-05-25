Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after buying an additional 2,608,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,618,273,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $219.62. 16,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,352. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

