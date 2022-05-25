Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,257,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

