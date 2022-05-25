Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 9,998 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. 202,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.99. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.96 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

