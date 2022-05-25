Nishkama Capital LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Clarivate accounts for 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,920,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,693,000 after buying an additional 213,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 15.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 23.6% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 8,470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 5,710,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 in the last ninety days. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

