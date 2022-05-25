Nishkama Capital LLC Invests $1.28 Million in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. VIZIO comprises approximately 0.3% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. 409,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,035. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,325 shares of company stock valued at $545,364.

VZIO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

