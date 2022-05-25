Nishkama Capital LLC Buys Shares of 127,645 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,886,000. Smartsheet accounts for about 2.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Smartsheet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 2,252,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

