Nishkama Capital LLC Buys 1,768,500 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Nishkama Capital LLC increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,215,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768,500 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 19.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $77,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Flex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Flex by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Flex by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after buying an additional 3,208,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 5,440,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,435. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

