NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 5.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.51. 658,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67,450,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura cut their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Get NIO alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.