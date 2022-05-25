Nimiq (NIM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $306,150.00

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and $306,150.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,024.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,007.64 or 0.06686706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00236803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.00658808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00084907 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004394 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,934,210,668 coins and its circulating supply is 9,367,210,668 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

