NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $91,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. 241,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average is $143.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

