Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,373.59

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,373.59 ($17.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($16.36). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($16.86), with a volume of 27,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.67) target price on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,351.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,373.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of £486.95 million and a P/E ratio of -21.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is -0.31%.

In other news, insider David Rattigan bought 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.86) per share, for a total transaction of £48,990.40 ($61,646.41). Also, insider Andrew Milne bought 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.60 ($25,146.09).

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

