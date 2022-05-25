NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 2.6%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 233,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 142,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$25.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.26.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

Featured Stories

