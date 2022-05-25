NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NRR opened at GBX 94.90 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.11 ($1.35). The company has a market capitalization of £292.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.53.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

