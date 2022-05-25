NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Get NetEase alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth $246,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.