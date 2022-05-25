NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NTES stock opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $119.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.
About NetEase (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.