NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in NCR by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,944,000 after buying an additional 2,050,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in NCR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $2,468,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCR traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 1,792,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. NCR has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.