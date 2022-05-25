Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.
NVGS opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.95. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
