Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NVGS opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.95. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

