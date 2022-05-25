Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.95. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navigator by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

