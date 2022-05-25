Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NLS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.55.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nautilus by 136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.