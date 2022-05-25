Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAIIGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

