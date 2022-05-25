Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.