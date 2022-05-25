Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $21.07 million and approximately $7,665.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00004762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,024.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.00658808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00178843 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

