Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.40 million.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,130. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.92 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

