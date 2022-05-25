MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $660.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.20 million. MYR Group posted sales of $649.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 118,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MYR Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

