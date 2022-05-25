My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $989,035.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,195.36 or 0.37994487 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00503270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.73 or 1.39741035 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

