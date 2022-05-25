Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

